Japan Successfully Launches Epsilon-4 Rocket With 7 Satellites (VIDEO)

Epsilon is the next-generation solid fuel rocket, using cutting-edge technologies for improved operation performance and reduced costs. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced board computer.
LAUNCH!!! An Epsilon rocket launches from the Uchinoura Space Center in Japan with RAPIS-1 and six other small satellites. #JAXA pic.twitter.com/WoA6zSB5dF— Michael Baylor (@nextspaceflight) January 18, 2019
READ MORE: Japan Successfully Tests H-IIA Launch Vehicle With New Research Satellite — JAXA
The satellites brought to space atop the launch vehicle are aimed at conducting various experiments. One of them, specifically, will perform a demonstration of a man-made meteor shower for research purposes.
