Register
07:41 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of the Intermediate People's Court of Dalian, where the trial for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian citizen on drug smuggling charges, will be held, in Liaoning province, China January 14, 2019

    Ottawa Asks Beijing for Clemency for Canadian Citizen Sentenced to Death Penalty

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    714

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was handed death penalty on Monday after appealing the 15-year jail term he was given in 2016. Canada accused China of arbitrarily applying the capital punishment.

    Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that Ottawa had officially asked Beijing to spare the life of its citizen.

    "We have already spoken with China’s ambassador to Canada and requested clemency," Freeland told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday. Freeland stressed she had a "very emotional conversation" with the man’s father on Monday. She urged all Canadians going to China to consider the associated risks.

    Schellenberg was arrested in China in 2014 or 2015 — media have reported different dates. He was accused of being involved in an internationally organized drug syndicate, something that he has firmly denied.

    The Chinese authorities initially sentenced the Canadian citizen to 15 years in prison. However, in late December 2018, an appeals court ordered a retrial, claiming that the initial punishment was too lenient. The defendant now has ten days to appeal the courts' death sentence, which was issued on Monday.

    READ MORE: UK Defence Secretary Expresses 'Deep Concerns' Over Huawei Role in UK 5G Network

    China and Canada have been in a diplomatic row since Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company's founder, was arrested on 1 December in Canada on suspicion of failing to comply with the US sanctions against Iran.

    Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    ‘US Vies to Stop Huawei, But Its Products Are Prevalent Worldwide' - Strategist
    Just a few days after Meng's arrest, Chinese authorities detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor for allegedly posing a threat to the country's security. Beijing denied, however, that the detention had anything to do with Meng's case.

    Meanwhile, Ottawa has updated it travel advisory for China to warn citizens about the risks of arbitrary enforcement of local laws after a court sentenced a Canadian citizen to death penalty on Monday.

    READ MORE: Chinese Envoy Accuses Canada of ‘White Supremacy’ in Huawei Arrest Case

    In turn, Chinese Foreign Ministry and the country's diplomatic mission in Canada have urged Chinese citizens to exercise caution when traveling to Canada.

    Logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File
    iFlubbed: Two Huawei Employees Punished for Posting Company Tweet From iPhone (PHOTO)
    Huawei has recently faced allegations that it had been linked to the Chinese government and even involved in espionage on its behalf. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts.

    Huawei Technologies President Ren Zhengfei said Tuesday that the Chinese telecommunication giant had never spied in favor of Beijing or granted access to "improper information" to any country.

    Related:

    ‘US Vies to Stop Huawei, But Its Products Are Prevalent Worldwide' - Strategist
    Huawei President Refutes Allegations of Spying for China - Reports
    China Could Respond to Czech Republic, Poland Over Huawei Case - Pundits
    China 'Deeply Concerned' Over Huawei Employee's Arrest in Poland – Foreign Min.
    Beijing Working on Response to Prague Calling Huawei Threat – President Zeman
    Tags:
    diplomatic crisis, tensions, death penalty, Huawei, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, China, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse