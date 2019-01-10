Register
    Dismantling of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site

    N Korea Must Take Practical Steps to Speed Up Denuclearization - Moon Jae-in

    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that North Korea should take concrete actions to accelerate the process of denuclearization.

    "I believe North Korea needs to take practical denuclearization steps more boldly if it wishes to resolve the issue of international sanctions because the issue of international sanctions depends on the speed of North Korea's denuclearization process," Moon said during a press conference, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    READ MORE: Xi Hopes North Korea, US 'Meet Each Other Half-Way' — Reports

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Korea Summit Press Pool
    South Korean President Moon Says Next DPRK Leader Kim's Visit to Seoul to Happen Soon
    The South Korean leader also noted that the international community should also take appropriate steps with the aim to speed up the denuclearization process.

    Moon Jae-in's remarks come as the situation on the Korean peninsula has improved since the beginning of 2018 as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un engaged in an active dialogue with Moon and US President Donald Trump.

    During the landmark Kim-Trump summit in June, the two leaders agreed that Pyongyang would make efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills as well as the potential removal of US sanctions.

    South Korea Security Council Lauds Results of Kim's China Visit

    Meanwhile, the South Korean National Security Council gave positive assessment of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent visit to China and expressed hope it would contribute to the convocation of a new US-North Korean summit, the South Korean presidential administration said in a statement on Thursday.

    READ MORE: Kim Jong-un Makes Visit to China at Beijing's Invitation

    According to the statement, at its session, chaired by Chung Eui-yong, the South Korean national security adviser, the council focused on the results of Kim's visit to Beijing, which he held from Monday to Wednesday. The council members agreed to actively promote high-level contacts between the two Koreas, and also between Pyongyang and Washington on the issue of Korean Peninsula denuclearization.

    The council also discussed cost-sharing in expenditures related to the stay of 28,500 US servicemen in South Korea.

    The leadership of the country's Foreign Ministry, Unification Ministry, Defense Ministry, National Intelligence Service, and the prime minister's administration took part in the session.

    During his visit to China, Kim and President Xi Jinping agreed to continue developing bilateral relations and jointly contributing to regional prosperity.

    nuclear arms, denuclearization, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, North Korea, South Korea
