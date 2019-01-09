Trade Unions Lock India Down in Large-Scale Strike, Chaos & Vandalism Reported

Indian trade unions scheduled the nationwide strike in a bid to pressure the central government to agree to their 12-point charter, which includes a hike in minimum monthly pay and the provision of social security benefits.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A nationwide strike in India entered its second day on Wednesday, after a consortium of 10 trade unions opted to take industrial action, resulting in chaos throughout the country, including widespread transport disruption.

The impact of the shutdown was seen in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala. Instances of vandalism and violent protests were reported in many areas, while train cancellations left commuters in disarray.

Visuals from Patna: RJD, SP, HAM & Left parties participate in the two-day nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/rx8pnACkGS

Karnataka: #Visuals from Hubballi of the 48-hour nationwide strike called by Trade Unions against Union government demanding minimum wages, social security schemes & against privatisation of public and government sector pic.twitter.com/E2iji4zNzv

West Bengal: Members of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) protest inside Maidan metro station in Kolkata in support of the two-day nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. pic.twitter.com/NkihQZRb0M

Reactions and comments on social media have been varied, with critics slamming the strike as "politics."

Bandh called in the NE to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Bandh in rest of Bharat by trade unions & left. So All they want is a bandh to attack Narendra Modi directly. Confused people giving a taste of old days to us.Welcome Loss to businesses & govt #BharatBandh

— Shubhangi Sharma (@shubh19822) January 8, 2019

Zero effect in Bangalore… General public waited for communist to come on streets to get the shops closed, but no one came… The anger about sabrimala hasn't reduced in Bangalore. Had the public seen any guy with that red flag, he would have been smashed within no time. — सतीश अन्ना (@satishanna12) January 8, 2019

Meanwhile, supporters of the nationwide shutdown hit out at the Indian government's apathy towards the minimum wage rate.

If you are earing over 8 lakh or 66000 per month, you are considered backward by the government. But if you are demanding your monthly wage to be 18000 per month, you are an anti-national #BharatBandh #WorkersStrike — Aparna (@chhuti_is) January 8, 2019

Others talked about the perils of the agrarian crisis plaguing the country.