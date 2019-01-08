UN Looking for Host Country for Fugitive Saudi Woman in Bangkok - Reports

According to Thailand's Khaosod online news portal, on 8 January, Alqunun left the airport under the care of the employees of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Bangkok.
The Thai authorities granted the Saudi fugitive a permission to stay in the country for five days, the period, during which the UN personnel should find a safe country which will provide Alqunun with a permanent shelter, the news outlet added.
The situation with Alqunun's running away came to light and attracted the attention of human rights activists after the woman released a video address in which she spoke of the reasons for her escape. Alqunun, in particular, said that if she returned to her homeland he would either be jailed or killed by relatives for harming the family's honour.
