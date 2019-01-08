Kim Jong-un Accompanied by N Korean US Negotiator in Beijing Visit - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during a visit to Beijing, is being accompanied, apart from his wife Ri Sol-ju, by North Korea’s Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol, who is in charge of the nuclear talks with the United States, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, media reported that Kim Jong-un was paying a visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping from Monday through Thursday. This is the fourth visit by the North Korean leader to China in less than a year. The previous visits were on March 25-28, May 7-8 and June 19-20 last year.

Senior Researcher from Beijing-based Taihe Institute, Ding Yifan, suggested in an interview with Sputnik that Kim Jong-un would discuss with Chinese counterpart the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, and that his trip to China was indirect evidence of the upcoming US-North Korean summit. The parties are also expected to discuss denuclearisation.

Other members of the high-level North Korean delegation include the country's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and People's Armed Forces Minister No Kwang-chol, the KCNA noted.

On Tuesday, the North Korean leader is celebrating his 36th birthday.