Car Rams into Pedestrians in Tokyo Celebrating New Year's, at Least 8 Hurt

The driver was detained by Tokyo police after attempting to escape. Local media said the 30-year-old suspect has claimed he committed an "act of terror."

The incident occurred on Tuesday, about 10 minutes past midnight, on Takeshita Street in Shibuya Ward, the Tokyo Daily News reported.

The vehicle reportedly traveled about 130 meters after ramming the pedestrians before coming to a halt.

According to the media outlet, the shopping street was closed to car traffic at the time of the incident. The venue was reportedly crowded, as people were heading to a nearby shrine to pray for good luck in 2019.

One of the injured people is reportedly in coma. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

