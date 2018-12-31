Bangladesh Election Commission Rules Out New Parl't Vote Amid Fraud Claims

"There is no scope to hold the national election again", Bangladesh Election Commission Chief Nurul Huda said as quoted by Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper.
According to the Election Commission's chief, the reports about ballot stuffing were "completely untrue."
India Congratulates Sheikh Hasina as She Wins 3rd Term As Bangladesh's PM
On the same day, Bangladeshi citizens elected 300 members of the country's unicameral legislature. Earlier on Monday, the Election commission said that Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s governing alliance won the election receiving 287 seats in the country's 300-member parliament.
