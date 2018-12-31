Bangladesh Election Commission Rules Out New Parl't Vote Amid Fraud Claims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bangladesh Election Commission Chief Nurul Huda dismissed on 31 December the opposition's demand to hold a new parliamentary election in the country in light of alleged electoral fraud during 30 December's vote.

"There is no scope to hold the national election again", Bangladesh Election Commission Chief Nurul Huda said as quoted by Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper.

According to the Election Commission's chief, the reports about ballot stuffing were "completely untrue."

© AP Photo / Richard Drew Bangladesh Ruling Party Wins Sweeping Majority in Parliament

On 30 December, Kamal Hossain, the leader of Bangladesh's Jatiya Oikya Front opposition alliance, stated that the Bangladeshi opposition did not recognize the election's results and requested to hold another election.

On the same day, Bangladeshi citizens elected 300 members of the country's unicameral legislature. Earlier on Monday, the Election commission said that Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s governing alliance won the election receiving 287 seats in the country's 300-member parliament.