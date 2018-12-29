Blast in Northern Afghanistan Leaves 4 Women, 2 Children Dead - Reports

The Xinhua news agency, citing local authorities, reported that the explosion occurred at midday on 28 December in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab and also left one person injured.
"The victims were passing a dusty side road before one of them stepped on a pressure-plate improvised explosive device (IED), setting off an explosion in Ganji locality of Shirin Tagab district", the Press Officer of the Afghan Armed Forces' 20th Pamir Division Abdul Hadi Jamal said, as quoted by the news agency.
READ MORE: Analyst Explains How China Can Help Afghanistan, Pakistan Reconcile
Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the Daesh* terrorist group and the Taliban*. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)