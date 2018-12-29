Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Off Coast of Philippines' Southern Island - USGS

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake has hit off south Philippines, the US Geological Survey reported.

The United States Geological Survey reported that a major 7.2-magnitude earthquake had struck off south of Philippines on Saturday. The large earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines' southern Mindanao island, the US Geological Survey added.

The quake was registered at 03:39 GMT, 101 kilometers (62.7 miles) to the southeast of the Pundaguitan coastal area, according to the agency's data.

The focus of the earthquake was located at the depth of 49 kilometers. There have been no immediate reports on casualties or damage caused by the quake.

The Pacific Warning Center announced that a tsunami tread exists for parts of the Pacific after the earthquake.