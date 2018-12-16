Strong 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Area Near Australia's Perth - USGS

The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake struck around 633.8 miles northwest of the western Australian city of Perth.

According to the USGS, the centre of the seismic activity was located at a depth of about 20 miles.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or material damage being sustained as a result of the quake.

READ MORE: Magnitude 6 Quake Strikes Off Australia's Norfolk Island — USGS

According to the Richter scale, earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.0-6.9 are considered strong and can cause moderate damage to even earthquake-resistant structures.

Earlier this month, the USGS reported another strong earthquake in Australia, which occurred northeast of Norfolk Island.