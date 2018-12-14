Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to Resign from Post

Earlier in the day, the country's supreme court refused to vacate the interim order given by the court of appeal restraining Rajapaksa and his cabinet from functioning.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The court said that Rajapaksa will not be allowed to function as Prime Minister till the final judgment which is impending in January is announced.

On Thursday, the court also deemed the dissolution of parliament on 9 November by President Srisena unlawful.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's son and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa announced the decision.

To ensure stability of the nation, Former President @PresRajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation. The SLPP with Frm President, SLFP & others will now work to form a broader political coalition with President Sirisena. — Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) December 14, 2018

​The political crisis on the island nation erupted on 26 October, when President Mathripala Sirisena sacked incumbent Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.