India, Russia Set Up Working Group for Military Co-operation

During the 18th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC) held in New Delhi on Thursday, the two countries agreed to set up an additional institutional working group.

The group will be headed by chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman COSE from the Indian side and deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the Russian side.

Intensive discussions took place on joint manufacturing projects, including Kamov-226T helicopters, naval frigates, and projects related to land systems.

"Much has been done to change the structure of the intergovernmental commission. In particular, it includes now a separate working group on military cooperation. Today we will sign a relevant agreement", Russia's defence minister was quoted as saying by a Facebook post of the Ministry of Defence of Russian Federation.

The meeting was co-chaired by Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General Sergei Shoigu.

Defence sources told Sputnik that both countries had discussed at length a draft agreement on logistical support and a government-to-government agreement under which AK-103 assault rifles are to be produced at Indian facilities.