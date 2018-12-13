Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Indian Fugitive

The notice was issued at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal confirmed to Sputnik. The notice also allows for his detention by Indian enforcement agencies in Interpol member countries.
Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi accused in the PNB fraud case.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 13, 2018
Midday News in details: https://t.co/l4XezN8uH2
Earlier, Interpol had issued a Red Corner notice against Nirav Modi, a co-accused in the state-owned Punjab National Bank scam.
READ MORE: India's $1.8 Bln Banking Fraud: Reasons and Ramifications
Mehul Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, had allegedly cheated the government-owned Punjab National Bank of an amount of $2 billion. Mehul Choksi fled from India in January this year and has taken citizenship of Antigua.
The Indian Foreign Ministry has shared relevant case documents with the Antiguan government with a view to extradite Mehul Choksi to India to face trial.
All comments
Show new comments (0)