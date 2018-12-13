Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Indian Fugitive

Interpol today issued a Red Corner notice against Mehul Choksi, an Indian national and a key accused in the PNB (Punjab National Bank) scam case.

The notice was issued at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal confirmed to Sputnik. The notice also allows for his detention by Indian enforcement agencies in Interpol member countries.

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi accused in the PNB fraud case.



Earlier, in September, the Enforcement Directorate sent a reminder to Interpol concerning its application for seeking a Red Corner notice against Mehul Choksi with respect to the $2 billion PNB money laundering case. In October, Mehul Choksi sought the dismissal of the Indian Enforcement Directorate plea to declare him a "fugitive economic offender" on health grounds.

Earlier, Interpol had issued a Red Corner notice against Nirav Modi, a co-accused in the state-owned Punjab National Bank scam.

Mehul Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, had allegedly cheated the government-owned Punjab National Bank of an amount of $2 billion. Mehul Choksi fled from India in January this year and has taken citizenship of Antigua.

The Indian Foreign Ministry has shared relevant case documents with the Antiguan government with a view to extradite Mehul Choksi to India to face trial.