Kabul Ready to Discuss Constitution Changes With Taliban - High Peace Council

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan government is ready to start a direct dialogue with the Taliban movement without any preconditions and to discuss any issues, including potential constitutional amendments, Ihsan Taheri, a representative of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council, told Sputnik.

"In this [Afghan] administration and with the decision of the High Peace Council as the mediator, we announced that there is no condition to start the negotiations … Whatever agenda the Taliban wants to be discussed at the negotiations table, we are ready to facilitate that … Any issue that is good for Afghanistan’s future is discussable … including amendments to the constitution", Taheri said.

The spokesman for the council added that the previous Afghan government had suggested certain conditions and the talks never started.

NATO Allies Assured Kabul of Readiness to Pull Forces From Afghanistan

The United States and other NATO states, currently assisting Afghanistan, have reassured Kabul that they are ready to withdraw their forces from the country if the Afghan people want it, Ihsan Taheri, the representative of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council, told Sputnik.

"It’s not a problematic issue between us and the United States, it is a not a problematic issue between us and the other international colleagues that are here for security assistance… We told them [about the potential withdrawal] … and they said: ' It’s up to you'", Taheri said.

Taheri pointed out that Afghanistan needed this presence "for the time being".

The council representative noted that the withdrawal of foreign troops would also be up for discussion during the potential talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in the future.

Atmosphere Was 'Friendly' at Moscow Meeting

The spokesman for the council, Ihsan Taheri has commented on the meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow saying it was friendly, the delegations of the Taliban movement and Afghanistan’s High Peace Council did not exchange any negative words.

"At the end of the conference, of course, the situation was very friendly, the conference environment that included for the first time the Taliban movement delegation [was friendly]. We sat in front of them, we discussed at the tea break sessions with them … There was no kind of negative words said to each other … Nothing negative," Taheri said.

The council representative noted the meeting became yet another important step in the Afghan settlement process. According to Taheri, the meeting showed that the talk of the country’s government and the Taliban without intermediaries was possible in the near future.

"That’s a positive sign. And we thank the regional countries and the Russian Federation, the Russian government for hosting us," Taheri said.

The council’s spokesman added that the group had asked the conference participants to support the launch of the direct talks and to guarantee that all facilitation of the dialogue would be in line with the decisions taken as the result of the Kabul Process, the Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan and international meetings of ulamas — influential Islamic scholars.

Taheri stressed that any steps facilitating the peace process should be agreed upon with the Afghan government.

The council was set up by former Afghan leader Hamid Karzai to hold talks with the Taliban. The Afghan Foreign Ministry said the group’s delegation at Moscow talks on November 9 did not represent the government but expressed hope the meeting might lead to direct talks between the Taliban and Kabul.

The High Peace Council was set up in 2010 by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai as a special group to hold talks with the Taliban movement.

