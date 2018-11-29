Register
15:59 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A helicopter lands on the Izumo, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's (JMSDF) helicopter carrier, at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka

    Japan Gets Its First Aircraft Carrier, Allegedly Violating Constitution

    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tokyo is considering upgrading its Izumo-class helicopter destroyers in order to accommodate fighter jets, The Nikkei reported Tuesday. The news came amid other reports issued by Japanese media outlets that Japan is planning to announce a hefty purchase of American F-35 stealth fighter jets.

    Japan is going to include its plans to remodel the Izumo-class carriers in the new National Defence Program Guidelines, which are to be issued in mid-December, according to The Nikkei newspaper.

    The move, critics say, could violate the constitutional provision on the ‘renunciation of war', incorporated in the corresponding Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution.

    'Aspiring sincerely to an international peace based on justice and order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes. In order to accomplish the aim of the preceding paragraph, land, sea, and air forces, as well as another war potential, will never be maintained. The right of belligerency of the state will not be recognized', Article 9 of the Constitution of Japan reads. 

    F-35
    CC BY 2.0 / Heath Cajandig / F-35
    Japan Set to Massively Expand F-35 Fleet - Report

    Japan's government had earlier held the view that the possession of 'offensive aircraft carriers' could be perceived as offensive, thus violating the pacifist constitution.

    The upgraded Izumo-class destroyers would reportedly be used to defend its distant islands in the Pacific, according to Asahi Shimbun. This corresponds to a statement made by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September, according to which sophisticated military equipment would be 'important to strengthen Japan's defences'.

    The move was made amid China boosting its military presence in the region, concern over which was expressed in Japan's latest Defence White Paper. 

    READ MORE: US, Japan Plan Armed Response to "Chinese Threat" to Disputed Islands – Reports

    Related:

    Japan Defence Plan Counting on AI Tech Boost Amid Personnel Shortage - Reports
    Japan Set to Build Military Base in East China Sea to 'Deter Beijing' – Report
    Tags:
    Constitution, upgrade, aircraft carrier, Japan, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse