Two US Navy Ships Sail Through Taiwan Strait (PHOTOS)

Beijing has repeatedly urged Washington to avoid actions that could undermine stability in the Taiwan Strait and to respect China's territorial integrity amid several transits in the area.

Two US Navy ships have sailed through the Taiwan Strait to demonstrate US commitment to freedom of navigation in the region, the press service of the US Navy Pacific Fleet said in a published statement.

'USS Stockdale (DDG-106) and USNS Pecos (T-AO-197) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait Transit on 28 November (local time), in accordance with international law. The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US Navy will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows', US Pacific Fleet spokesperson Lt. j.g. Rachel McMarr stated.

US #destroyer #STOCKDALE DDG106 and oiler #PECOS T-AO187 transited the Taiwan Strait between #China and #Taiwan Wed 28 Nov, five weeks after a similar passage by a US cruiser and destroyer. US terms the move a "routine transit." https://t.co/ibkyQ524do pic.twitter.com/D1ik92aH6r — Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) 28 ноября 2018 г.

This is the third such operation this year, the previous ones took place in July and October.

US Navy: sailed 2 ships through the Taiwan Strait on Nov 28 • USS Stockdale & the USNS Pecos • according to @USPacificFleet • US Navy also sailed ships through the Strait in October and July of 2018 pic.twitter.com/TFOIilHryE — redball (@redball2) 29 ноября 2018 г.

A similar situation took place on 22 October when the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) transited the Taiwan Strait with no incidents.