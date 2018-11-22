Car Rams Into Schoolchildren in China, 5 Killed, 18 Injured - Reports (VIDEO)

The driver of the car has reportedly been taken into custody, while the reason for the accident hasn't been immediately clear.

A car has hit a large group of students in front of a Chinese elementary school in Huludao, Liaoning province, People's Daily reported.

At least five people have been killed and 18 others injured as a result of the tragedy, local TV reported. According to Xinjingbao, 2 children and 1 adult have been hospitalised.

Shocking video of the accident has appeared in Chinese media. As seen in the footage, children were crossing a street, while an Audi A6 rammed into them.

The driver of the vehicle has reportedly been detained. An investigation has been launched into the accident, with its reason not being revealed so far.

No further details have been immediately available.