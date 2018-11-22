Register
06:33 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dogs

    Chinese Pet Owners Spend Big Bucks to Clone Their Deceased Dogs

    CC0 / ChristianeBrand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Pet dogs are increasingly becoming a part of Chinese family life. Some 33.9 million households in China own a total of 50.6 million pet dogs, and Chinese is expected to spend 105.6 billion yuan on dogs this year, according to the 2018 China Pet Industry White Paper, a report published by pet ownership website goumin.com

    Pet dog cloning is the latest addition to the expanding pet market in China. Since last September, Sinogene, a Beijing-based biotech company, has been offering pet dog cloning services at a price of 380,000 yuan. Another Chinese company, BoyaLife, is cooperating with South Korean dog cloning company Sooam to launch similar services in China, according to its website.

    Jurassic-park style cloning facility
    © Photo : NORTH-EASTERN FEDERAL UNIVERSITY
    Russia to Build Animal Cloning Center Straight From 'Jurassic Park' – Reports
    "So far, we have had over 20 clients. We've already cloned about 10 pet dogs, and another 10 are gestating," Zhao Jianping, deputy general manager of Sinogene, told the Global Times.

    Zhao says to clone a dog, tissues need to be taken from it either when it's alive or within a week after it died, under refrigerated conditions. Scientists from the company will then take an egg from a donor dog and replace its nucleus with the cell from the dog being cloned. After an embryo develops, it will be placed inside the womb of a surrogate dog. About one out of two cloned embryos will develop into a puppy.

    Zhao said the company can clone any dog regardless of its breed. The company has cloned Schnauzers, German shepherds, Pekingeses and poodles. After clients place an order, it usually takes around six months for them to receive the cloned dog. In 2005, Snuppy, an Afghan hound credited as the first cloned dog, was born in South Korea. Since then, only two countries, South Korea and the US, had been known to have commercial dog cloning businesses.

    In recent years, instances of cloning pet dogs have been rising. This February, US actress Barbra Streisand revealed to Variety that she cloned her pet dog of 14 years. The former president of Iceland is also intending to clone his 11-year-old dog, according to Icelandic media.

    Cows
    © Flickr/ Dave Wild
    China Beefing Up Cloning as Cow-Making Factory Gets the All-Clear
    But the business is being met with huge controversy, with many questioning whether the procedure is ethical and whether it's a waste of scientific resources to clone pets.

    On China's blogosphere, pet dog cloning received mixed attitudes from netizens. "I can totally understand dog owners who choose to have their dogs cloned. If I had the money, I'd preserve the genes of my dog Strawberry for future cloning," one Weibo user wrote.

    Another commented, "This is stupid. Cloning will not prolong the life of the original dog, but only create another dog that looks similar. It will not have the same memory as the original dog."

    Quan Fusheng, a veterinary professor at Northwest A&F University, said while cloned animals have the same DNA as the original, it won't mean the two animals will be exactly the same. "The similarity and difference between a clone and the original dog is like the difference between a pair of identical twins," he told the China Youth Daily.

    Zhao said, "For our clients, what they care most about is whether the new dog feels like their old pet. Although the cloned dog has no memory, what's most important is that it will carry the characteristics of the original dog and remind the owner of it."

    Mammoth
    © Photo: Flying Puffin
    Arctic Expedition Finds Woolly Mammoth Remains Ripe for Cloning
    As for ethical issues, Quan said unlike human cloning, animal cloning doesn't face as many ethical objections. However, companies need to respect regulations on lab animals.

    Zhao said his company abides by China's regulations on lab dogs, and many surrogate dogs are adopted by pet owners after they give birth to a cloned puppy.

    The company said it is also working with police dog training bases to replicate and amplify the traits of working dogs through gene editing technology. The company is also experimenting with cat cloning, which will be ready for the public soon.

    This article was originally published in Global Times.

    Related:

    Russia to Build Animal Cloning Center Straight From 'Jurassic Park' – Reports
    Step to Human Cloning? Dutch Scientists Reportedly Experimenting With Embryos
    SCNT Cloning – A Major Step Towards Cloning Humans?
    Russian and Korean Scientists Started Mammoth Cloning
    Step to Cloning? Scientists Aim to Recreate Human Genome in a Decade
    Tags:
    controversy, cloning, dogs, pets, Sinogene, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse