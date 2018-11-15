Nepal Appoints Ambassador to India After One Year Hiatus

Former Law Minister Nilamber Acharya was deemed fit for the position as he is supportive of Nepal’s current communist dispensation and also possesses proven Indo-Nepal expertise.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The government of Nepal has appointed former Law Minister Nilambar Acharya as its ambassador to India.

The Nepal embassy in India was without an envoy since the last one year after the resignation of Deep Kumar Upadhyay who resigned last October to join politics.

Nilambar Acharya is a Moscow University graduate and was Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Labour and Social Welfare in the interim government of 1990. His appointment is being considered as a positive development for the relations between the two neighboring countries.

Apart from being a close associate of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Acharya is also associated with the Nepali Congress Party. Therefore he has the support of both the ruling and opposition parties. Besides, he is presently coordinator from the Nepalese side in the Eminent Persons Group on Nepal-India Relations, which comprises experts and intellectuals from Nepal and India. The group provides the necessary suggestions to improve bilateral ties between the two countries.

India-Nepal relations have been far from smooth after the 2015 unrest in Nepal's eastern plains called the Madhesh. The Nepal government suspected that it was India that the unrest was engineered by India as a way of pressurizing the Nepalese government to accommodate the demands of the local population, mainly Indian immigrants, in the Constitution that was then in the making. India's interest in the internal politics of Nepal is mainly seen as a manifestation of its insecurity of having to lose the allegiance of another close neighbor to rival China.