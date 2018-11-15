Japanese Fishing Vessel, S Korean Trawler Collide in Sea of Japan - Coast Guards

TOKYO (Sputnik) - A Japanese fishing vessel and a South Korean trawler collided early on Thursday in the Sea of Japan, some 206 miles to the northeast of Dokdo (Takeshima) islands, contested both by Seoul and Tokyo, the two countries' coast guards told Sputnik.

The Japanese fishing boat carrying eight crew members on board collided with the South Korean trawler early in the morning, the Japanese Coast Guard said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. The reasons behind the collision are yet to be determined.

READ MORE: Russian SU-24MR Performed Planned Duty Flight Over Sea of Japan

© Photo : Press-service of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Search Operation Underway for Russian Fishing Boat Missing in Sea of Japan

Following the collision, the South Korean vessel started sinking, however, the 13-member crew was rescued, while the circumstances of the incident are being clarified, the South Korean Coast Guard said.

According to the sources, the weather conditions were fine when the collision occurred.

The group of islands is currently controlled by the South Korean side.