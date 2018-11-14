Japanese Minister in Charge of Cyber Security 'Has Never Touched a Computer'

Yoshitaka Sakurada, Japanese government minister responsible for revising the country’s key cybersecurity law, has admitted that despite his current assignment, he doesn’t use computers himself.
"I’ve been doing business independently since I was 25 years old, so I have been giving instructions to employees and secretaries. I never touch my computer myself," Sakurada said as quoted by Kyodo News.
"I can't believe a person who has never touched a computer is responsible for cyber security," Independent MP Masahito Imai said.
