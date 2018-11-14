Sri Lankan Parliament Passes Vote of No Confidence in PM, Government - Reports

According to the Ada Derana online news portal, the motion was signed by 122 of the parliament's 225 lawmakers.
Last week, Sirisena dissolved the parliament and called an early election for January 5. His order to dissolve the parliament was, however, suspended by the country's Supreme Court on November 15.
Wickremesinghe, in turn, stated that, according to the country's constitution, he still was the head of the government. The government row resulted in Sirisena suspending the work of the country's parliament, an act that triggered protests across the country.
