Leopard Roaming Inside Gujarat’s Bureaucracy Hub Caught after Massive Search

New Delhi (Sputnik): Forest Department officials in India's western state of Gujarat have caught a leopard from inside the secretariat building that houses offices of the state's top bureaucrats.

The feline's presence inside the complex was noted by security men who were scanning the CCTV footage early Monday morning.

WATCH: Leopard entered Secretariat premises in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, early morning today. Forest department officials are currently conducting a search operation to locate the feline (Source: CCTV footage)

Forest officials used tranquilizer guns and cages to overpower the leopard, which created panic in the secretariat complex. Employees were not allowed to enter the complex until the leopard was caught.

The leopard, understood to have belonged to the Indroba Park, might have lost its way and entered the secretariat building, forest officials told the media.