22:41 GMT +301 November 2018
    Qatar Airways Airbus A350 approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany

    Water Tanker Hits Doha Bound Qatar Airways Plane at Indian Airport

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Asia & Pacific
    0 0 0

    The Indian aviation sector has been receiving a lot of bad press recently owing to recurrent incidents that narrowly fall short of fatal mishaps. This is the fourth major incident in the last one month.

    In a major safety slip-up, a water tanker hit a Qatar Airways aircraft that was preparing to take off for Doha at an airport in Kolkata in eastern India. 

    The plane was stationed at the airport and around 100 passengers were boarding when the incident took place. Initial inspection suggests that the water tanker had technical issues; the brake was not functioning properly.

    READ MORE: Flight With 136 Persons Hits Wall Before Take-Off in India (PHOTO)

    "Around 2.30 am (Indian Standard Time) when passengers were boarding the plane, a water tanker hit the belly of the Doha-bound flight, near the landing gear," Airports Authority of India (AAI) released a statement. 

    Air India Airlines Boeing 787 (File)
    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    Cursed Skies? Air India Flight Attendant Falls Off Parked Plane, Suffers Multiple Injuries
    The plane was immediately grounded for inspection and the passengers disembarked safely.

    "All 103 passengers of the flight have been provided accommodation at a nearby hotel. They will be taking the 3 am flight to Doha tomorrow (Friday)," the AAI said.

    Despite making persistent claims about its focus on passenger safety, the Indian civil aviation sector has more or less failed to minimize the number of incidents that put several lives at stake.

    On October 12, an Air India flight with 136 persons on board hit a compound wall in Trichy before takeoff. Surprisingly, the pilot was unaware of the damage caused to the plane and it was the airport officials who told the pilot in command about the damage.

    READ MORE: Indian Airliner Has Passenger Removed for Trying to Charge Phone Inside Cockpit

    On October 8, the engine of an IndiGo A320 neo aircraft failed mid-air, forcing the plane to return to Bangalore airport. IndiGo has been facing problems with Pratt & Whitney engines powering its A320 neo aircraft.

    On September 19, the Jet Airways crew forgot to turn on the so-called "bleed switch," resulting in a drop in cabin pressure that caused headaches and caused passengers to bleed from their noses and ears.

