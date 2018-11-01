Register
11:31 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena

    Sri Lankan President to Convene Parliament Early Amid Turmoil - Reports

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis, pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to convene the parliament on November 5 ahead of schedule in an attempt to end the political turmoil in the country, local media reported on Thursday.

    Sri Lankan TV Channel News First reported that the president's decision was voiced by the country's recently appointed prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, during an event in the president's office.

    READ MORE: Political Turmoil in Sri Lanka Unlikely to Shake China's Influence — Analysts

    Sirisena made the decision following recent protests in the country. On Tuesday, scores of Sri Lankans took to the streets in the country's de-facto capital of Colombo, calling on the government to immediately convene the parliament in order to resolve the crisis, prompted by Sirisena's recent move to sack the country's then prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis, pool
    ‘I Remain’: PM Feud in Sri Lanka as Two Top Leaders Struggle for Power
    On October 25, Sirisena appointed Rajapaksa, the sixth president of Sri Lanka who headed the country from 2005 to 2015, as prime minister, replacing Wickremesinghe in a move to form a new cabinet. Wickremesinghe called his removal from office unconstitutional, claiming that he remained the country's prime minister as his United National Party (UNP) held majority in the parliament. As Wickremesinghe called on the president to convene the parliament in order to prove the UNP majority, Sirisena suspended it until November 16.

    Rajapaksa's return raised concerns in the country that China was seeking to re-establish its influence in Sri Lanka after the pro-China politician failed to become prime minister in 2015 general election.

    Related:

    Political Upheaval in Sri Lanka Deepens as President Sacks PM, Top Ministers
    Sri Lanka, Belarus…Top 10 Countries to Visit in 2019 Named by Lonely Planet
    Sri Lanka Will Not Hand Over Palaly Airport to India – Minister
    Tags:
    parliament, Maithripala Sirisena, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse