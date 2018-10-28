Register
00:40 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena

    ‘I Remain’: PM Feud in Sri Lanka as Two Top Leaders Struggle for Power

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis, pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Sri Lanka has been thrown into a political crisis as two men claim to be the country’s prime minister.

    On Saturday, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena suspended parliament until November 16, a day after removing Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and replacing him with opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, who previously served the sixth president of Sri Lanka from 2005-2016 and whose rule was tainted with allegations of brutality, corruption and authoritarianism. 

    Surfing woman
    CC0
    Sri Lanka, Belarus…Top 10 Countries to Visit in 2019 Named by Lonely Planet

    The removal of Wickremesinghe is the result of months of bad blood between the two leaders, who represent parties in opposition but who have governed in an uneasy coalition since 2015.

    Political tensions between Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP) and Sirisensa's United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) have been particularly high since Sirisensa recently condemned Wickremesinghe's party for not thoroughly looking into an assassination plot against the president. Sirisena also accused India's intelligence services of being involved in the assassination plot, although that claim has been denied by intelligence members.

    Many Sri Lankan activists claim that Rajapaksa's return to power will stifle the progress made in Sri Lanka since the 1983 civil war. During the war, there was an intermittent insurgency against the government by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, which attempted to establish an independent Tamil state — ‘Tamil Eelam' — in the north and east of the country. Following the civil war, civil society groups have flourished in Sri Lanka.

    "A lot of people, especially Tamils, have poked their heads up to organize protests, or be witnesses in multiple corruption and criminal cases," an activist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Guardian Saturday.

    "All those people will potentially have reasons to be afraid."

    At 7 p.m. Friday, a live stream of Rajapaksa's swearing-in as prime minister was broadcast. While Rajapaksa's supporters celebrated in the country's capital of Colombo, 69-year-old Wickremesinghe told a televised press conference that he will remain as prime minister.

    "I am addressing you as the prime minister of Sri Lanka," he said. "I remain as prime minister and I will function as the prime minister."

    As of yesterday, Wickremesinghe was still living at Temple Trees, the prime ministerial residence. However, on Friday night, Rajapaksa supporters took over state-owned newspaper and TV outlets. Sri Lankan police units have been deployed to multiple key locations around the county.

    Under the law, the Sri Lankan president cannot dismiss the prime minister unless the 225-member parliament votes on the decision. However, with parliament suspended, Wickremesinghe, whose United National party holds the most parliamentary seats, was unable to administer an emergency vote. 

    Civil war erupted in 1983 against Tamils who wanted to declare Tamil Eelam as an independent state under the control of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and its commander Velupillai Prabhakaran.
    © AP Photo / Arun Sankar K.
    Expert Gives His Take on Religious and Political Tensions in Sri Lanka

    Namal Rajapaksa, a parliament member and Rajapaksa's son, told the Observer this weekend that his father would call for a majority when the parliament resumes.

    "We just need a couple of weeks to decide how this government is going to work," he said.

    "Even through years of war, Sri Lanka has never had a transfer of power whose legality was questioned. There will be a fight, but in the interim you will have this dangerous period with competing parties claiming to the legitimate holders of power," Alan Keenan of the International Crisis Group told the Guardian.

    Related:

    Sri Lanka Mulls Visa Free Entry for India, China, EU to Promote Tourism
    Sri Lanka Will Not Allow Military Use of Mattala Airport by India - Minister
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Sri Lanka Lifts State of Emergency Imposed Amid Muslim-Buddhist Clashes
    Sri Lanka Declares 10-Day State of Emergency Amid Sectarian Clashes - Reports
    Tags:
    political activity, Prime Minister, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    Time of Horror is Upon Us: Top 10 Scary Movies of All Time
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse