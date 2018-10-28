Chinese Storage Depot Full of Lube Oil Burns in Hellish Flames (VIDEO)

A major fire occurred at Binhai New Area in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Sunday, local authorities stated. A storage depot for lubricants caught fire at around 09:45 GMT, causing enormous flames and thick smoke to rise over the site. However, according to media, despite the high intensity of the flames, nobody died or was injured in the incident.
【天津大火】10月28日晚20时45分，天津市大港区，安达工业园起火，消防部门已往现场救援。官媒强调是起火，并非爆炸！然后老规矩，不许传播现场图片、视频，严控“谣言”传播。 pic.twitter.com/9tI292sYMi— Alan's Knight (@Ylxitsxpyikru) 28 октября 2018 г.
Locals shared several impressive videos of the roaring flames.
【天津大港区一工业园起火】28日晚，有网友发布视频称，天津大港区一化工厂疑似发生爆炸。视频显示，现场浓烟滚滚，火焰高达数米。晚20时45分，北京青年报记者从天津市公安消防局大港支队了解到，当晚确有一起火灾事故，经确认，系安达工业园起火，消防部门已前往现场救援。 pic.twitter.com/GR8I0y7dt5— 卖开关的小伙纸 (@jyadq) 28 октября 2018 г.
天津大港安达化工厂火了 pic.twitter.com/21zTgqs1MG
— 周周 (@wHn2vSMnjpEIOyD) 28 октября 2018 г.
