6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East of N Mariana Islands - USGS

The earthquake comes a day after reports of Super Typhoon Yutu, which devastated the islands, destroying homes and cutting power and water supplies to thousands of people.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Northern Mariana Islands, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Friday. According to the other sources, the earthquake had 6.1 or 5.7 magnitude. At the moment there is no official data about casualties.

Earlier this month, the region suffered from a magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea, causing tsunami warnings.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on:26-10-2018, 14:35:39 IST, Lat:17.4 N & Long: 147.8 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Mariana Islands Region pic.twitter.com/LNDeqmVu8b — IMD-Earthquake (@IMD_Earthquake) 26 октября 2018 г.

The Mariana Islands are located in the Pacific Ocean, 2,500 km (1,500 miles) from Japan, and approximately at the same distance from Papua New Guinea and Philippines. There are two administrative units on the islands — Guam, which is a US territory, and the Northern Mariana Islands, which make up a commonwealth of the US.