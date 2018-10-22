North, S Koreas to Pull Firearms From Joint Security Area by Thursday - Seoul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seoul, Pyongyang, and the UN Command (UNC) on Monday agreed to withdraw firearms and military posts from the village of Panmunjom, known as the Joint Security Area (JSA), in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) by Thursday, the Ministry of Defense said.

"The two Koreas and the UNC agreed to take measures of withdrawing firearms and military posts from the JSA by Oct. 25 [Thursday], and for the following two days, the three parties will conduct a joint verification," the South Korean Ministry's of National Defense press release read, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Last week, the UNC said that both Koreas had finished removing landmines from the JSA.

The officials' decision comes following reports in September that South and North Korea agreed to withdraw mines, firearms, guard posts, and personnel from the area.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has significantly improved in 2018, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in having held several meetings. In June, Kim also reached an agreement with US President Donald Trump, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.