Chinese Authorities Express Condolences Over Deadly Train Crash in Taiwan

BEIJING (Sputnik) – The Chinese State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office expressed on Monday its condolences over the deadly train crash in Taiwan.

A Puyuma Express with 366 passengers crashed in northern Taiwan on Sunday leaving 18 people dead and 168 more injured.

“The Taiwan Affairs Office and the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits are expressing deep condolences over the deaths of compatriots in the train crash as well as the words of support for the families of those killed and injured,” the Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘No Annexation": Anti-China Independence Protests in Taiwan

The statement added that China was closely following the situation around the train crash in Taiwan.