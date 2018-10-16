Register
    Delhi Police

    Denied Leave to Visit Sick Daughter, Security Officer Kills Boss' Wife in India

    © Sputnik / Evgenyi Pahomov
    Asia & Pacific
    122

    A relative of the detained security officer Mahipal, who shot dead the wife of a Judge in Grurgram, Haryana claims that the Mahipal was upset and angry with the judge for denying him leave to be with his ailing daughter.

    The police in northern India's IT hub Gurugram are still trying to ascertain the motive behind the cold-blooded murder of a Judge's wife by a security officer on Saturday. Mahipal Singh, a police officer hired to do security for judge Krishan Kant, is now in police custody. The motive for Mahipal's heinous act, according to relatives, was prompted by the bad treatment meted out to him by his boss and family.

    "My nephew Mahipal's seven-year-old daughter was seriously ill and needed urgent treatment. On the day of the incident, Mahipal had received repeated calls from his wife asking him to reach home early to take his daughter to a doctor. He had repeatedly asked for an early leave but he was not granted," Daan Singh, Mahipal's uncle, told the media.

    Mahipal opened fired on Judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu, 38, and son Dhruv, 18, in a busy market on Saturday in Gurugram. While Ritu succumbed to her injuries, Dhruv is undergoing treatment and is said to be in a critical condition.

    WARNING: The following footage is graphic and may offend sensibilities

    ​"Instead of allowing him to leave early to attend his daughter, the judge rebuked him and asked him to accompany his wife and son for shopping which made Mahipal angry," Mahipal's uncle added.

    According to Daan Singh, the judge and his family members were not treating the security officer well.

    "They usually asked him (Mahipal) to do personal works which my nephew often resented," Singh added.

    Mahipal had been working as the personal security officer (PSO) of Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant for more than two years.

    Tags:
    ill-treatment, stress, shooting, sickness, Haryana, India
