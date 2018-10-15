Taiwanese VP Invites Pope Francis to Visit - President's Office

Chen has arrived in the Vatican on October 11, and his visit will last until Tuesday. On Sunday, Chen held a meeting with the pope and invited him to visit Taiwan. Chen has also conveyed to the pope the best wishes from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. While the pope said that he would pray for Taiwan, it has not been reported yet whether he has accepted the invitation.
As China qualifies Taiwan as its sovereign territory, not an independent state, concerns emerged in Taiwan that the Holy See could give up on the Vatican-Taiwanese ties and establish diplomatic relations with China instead. However, Chen voiced his belief that the agreement on the bishops' appointment was not a political one, and would not affect the relations between the Vatican and Taiwan, which were established 76 years ago.
