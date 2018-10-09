Register
15:29 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.

    Higher Fuel Prices Have Dented India's Economic Growth - IMF

    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India had spoken to Saudi Arabia to raise the production of oil to check the prices, but on Monday India’s petroleum minister said that OPEC may not follow its June commitment. The Indian prime minister also discussed the rising crude prices with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an annual bilateral summit on October 5 in New Delhi.

    Rising crude oil prices have posed a huge challenge before India's policymakers as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its latest projection, cut the country's growth rate to 7.4% for 2019 — marginally lower than what was predicted earlier this year. The IMF says that India's economy indicated a rebound from transitory shocks, but the ongoing trade protectionism and rising crude oil prices are putting pressure on it.

    READ MORE: PM Modi Faces Flak as Fuel Prices Skyrocket in India

    "India's growth is expected to increase to 7.3 percent in 2018 and 7.4 percent in 2019 (slightly lower than in the April 2018 World Economic Outlook for 2019, given the recent increase in oil prices and the tightening of global financial conditions), up from 6.7 percent in 2017," the IMF points out in its world economic outlook released on Tuesday morning.

    oil pump
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File
    India’s Crude Oil Bill Set to Cross $115 Bln Mark as Rupee Slumps to Record Low
    India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imports over 80% of its annual oil need. On Tuesday, Brent crude was up 0.3 percent, at $84.17 a barrel in comparison to Monday's $82.66 per barrel. Brent rose to a four-year high of $86.74 last week. Rising oil prices combined with a weakening currency poses a grave threat to India's current account deficit, which is poised to cross over 3% of annual national income in 2019. Economists say that every extra rupee on the exchange rate translates into an additional import burden of nearly $1.6 billion on the current account, while an increase in every extra dollar per barrel is an additional outgo of over $1 billion.

    Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that he had spoken to Saudi Oil Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih and "reminded him of the June commitment of OPEC to increase production by 1 million barrels per day" to help cool prices. "Maybe OPEC is not following the June decision," Pradhan said.

    The issue of rising crude prices was also discussed between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin during the bilateral annual summit last week. 

    READ MORE: India-China Join Hands to Counter OPEC’s Dominance in Asian Oil Market

    "Russian President Putin assured Modi that if needed, Russia will increase the oil production to check the soaring oil prices," a highly placed Indian government official said.

    Oil production in cities of Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    India Warns of Impending Threat to World Economy Due to Unsustainable Oil Prices
    Nevertheless, the IMF has pointed out that acceleration in growth reflects a rebound from transitory shocks, with strengthening investment and robust private consumption. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had banned high-value currency notes, in a sudden televised address on November 8, 2016, in an attempt to end the black money menace in the country. On the other hand, a Goods and Services Tax, imposed by the government in 2017, also resulted in a heavy burden on business segments in transition, which mandates monthly tax filing by traders.

    India's medium-term growth prospects remain strong at 7.75%, benefiting from ongoing structural reforms, but have been marked down by just under 0.5% relative to the April 2018 WEO, the IMF added.

    Related:

    India Oil Import From Iran Up to Record Levels
    India Allows Oil Refineries to Use Iranian Tankers to Deliver Crude – Reports
    Global Oil Majors May Stock Crude Reserves in India
    Trump, Modi Discuss in Phone Call First US Shipment of Crude Oil to India
    Tags:
    high price, economic slowdown, Crude oil, import, OPEC, International Monetary Fund, Dharmendra Pradhan, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse