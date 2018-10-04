Register
15:10 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rohingya refugees walk on the muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

    India Deports Seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar After Court's Nod

    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A group of people submitted an application on Wednesday seeking to restrain the Indian government from deporting seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar. But the apex court refused to intervene after it was informed by the government that Myanmar had accepted them as citizens.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India deported seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar on Thursday after the country's apex court refused to intervene in the process. The Supreme Court of India on Thursday morning said that seven Rohingyas were found by the competent court to be illegal immigrants and that Myanmar had accepted them as citizens.

    ​The seven Rohingya Muslims were handed over to Myanmar's authorities at the Moreh border point located in the northeastern state of Manipur as part of the deportation exercise undertaken after the Union Home Ministry ordered state authorities to identify and deport the illegal immigrants.  

    READ MORE: Amnesty Report on Massacre of Hindus by Rohingyas Triggers Outrage in India

    The deported persons are between 26-32 years of age and have been identified as Md Jamal, Mohbul Khan, Jamal Hussain, Md Yonus, Sabir Ahmed, Rahim Uddin and Md Salam. 

    Rohingya refugees
    © Sputnik / Shahnewaz Khan
    No Question of India Granting 'Refugee' Status to Rohingya - Home Minister
    A group of people had tried to stop the deportation on Wednesday as they went before the Supreme Court of India against the government's plan. But the lawyer representing the Indian government informed the court that Myanmar had issued certificates of identity to the seven Rohingyas along with a one month visa to facilitate their deportation. Sources told Sputnik that one person was deported back to Myanmar few days ago.

    "Eight people were arrested in 2012 for illegal entry into the Indian border. They have completed their sentence after the court convicted them under Foreigners Act," senior police officer Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told Sputnik.

    Rohingya refugees
    © Sputnik / Shahnewaz Khan
    No Question of India Granting 'Refugee' Status to Rohingya - Home Minister
    On Sunday, Rajnath Singh, India's Minister of Home Affairs reiterated that all states had been asked to initiate steps to identify Rohingyas, collate their biometric data so that they could be deported to their homeland.

    READ MORE: Bangladesh Has No Space to Resettle Rohingya Refugees — Foreign Minister

    "Rohingyas have to be identified and their biometric have to be done. The list has to be sent to the Center. The Center will take up the issue with the Myanmar government through the diplomatic channel," Rajnath Singh said on Sunday after a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in Kolkata.

    An estimated 40,000 Rohingya have taken refuge in states like Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Telangana of the Indian federation. Less than 15,000 are registered with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

    Related:

    Rohingya Muslims Bypass Bangladesh to Directly Enter India
    India Grants $25 Mln to Myanmar for Harboring Repatriated Rohingya Refugees
    Rohingya Crisis Alters Pattern of India-Myanmar-China Engagement
    India Not in Favor of Sanctions Against Myanmar Over Rohingya Issues
    Tags:
    deportation, Rohingya, Muslims, refugees, Supreme Court of India, India, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok