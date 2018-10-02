Register
13:44 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin's official visit to India

    Putin's Visit to Fuel India-Russia Energy Cooperation

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Indian government has been encouraging state-owned firms to purchase stakes in conventional Russian gas fields, including older investments in Sakhalin. Indian investments in Russia’s oil and gas sector exceeds $10 billion.

    The 19th India-Russia bilateral annual summit beginning on October 5 in New Delhi is likely to witness the signing of crucial energy deals by the two sides. As a consequence, the share of Indian firms in Russia's oil and gas sector will see a significant increase.

    Industry sources told Sputnik that India's state-owned ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) may sign a pact with Gazprom during the summit. 

    READ MORE: Indian Firms to Invest More in Russian Energy Projects – Minister

    "ONGC Videsh is taking its investment in Russia to another level. We expect a joint development project with Russian Gazprom on the shelf of the Pechora and Okhotsk seas in Russia," an industry source told Sputnik.

    Russian and Indian national flags
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    India, Russia Enhance Bilateral Investment Target to $50 Billion
    OVL already has stakes in three operational projects in Russia that amounted to 56% of OVL's total overseas production in the financial year ending March 2018. OVL has 41 projects globally with a strong exploration and production presence across 20 countries outside India.

    Meanwhile, some other Indian state-owned firms have exhibited interest in purchasing equity in the Yamal LNG project and have identified some other areas for joint development.

    On September 13 of this year, India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the country's energy companies were looking to invest in more oil and gas projects in Russia.

    "Russian supplies will help us in meeting the objectives of price stability and energy security. Our oil and gas PSUs (public sector undertakings) are continuing to explore their participation in more oil and gas projects in Russia," India's oil minister had said while addressing an event in New Delhi on September 13.

    READ MORE: Russian Industry Invited to Manufacture Vessels Under 'Make in India' Program

    Last year, a consortium led by Indian Oil bought a 23.9 percent stake in Vankorneft, a subsidiary of Rosneft, as well as a 29.9 percent interest in Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha. In total, including older investments in Sakhalin, Indian investment in Russia's oil and gas sector has exceeded the $10 billion level. In addition, a Russian-led consortium has committed an investment of $13 billion in India's Essar Oil.

    Related:

    Russia, India Plan to Foster Cooperation in Energy Sphere – Russian Ministry
    Russia Still India’s Main Partner in Nuclear Energy Despite French, US Interest
    Russia to Continue Assisting India in Developing Nuclear Energy Industry
    Securing Energy: India to Invest in Yamal Gas Reserve in Russia
    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, investments, energy sector, LNG, India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Gazprom, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse