Death Toll From Indonesia's Earthquake, Tsunami Exceeds 1,200 People - Reports

Previous reports said that at least 832 people were killed in the disaster.
On Friday, the powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and was followed by two 5.8-magnitude tremors. A 6.5-feet tsunami struck the city of Palu and the Donggala area in Central Sulawesi Province shortly afterward.
"Fuel, drinking water, medical personnel, tents, electricity, food and other essentials are urgently needed," BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Sunday as quoted by the media outlet.
The authorities of South Korea have pledged to allocate humanitarian assistance worth $1 million to Indonesia to support the country after the disaster. The European Commission has also released an initial $1.7 million in emergency humanitarian assistance to Indonesia.
