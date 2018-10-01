Two Killed, Over 100 Injured as Typhoon Trami Hits Japan's Mainland - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of injured in Japan due to powerful Typhoon Trami, which hit the main Japanese island of Honshu on Sunday, has exceeded 100 people, while at least two others were killed, local media reported.

Previous reports said that 84 people were injured and one missing as a result of the disaster.

According to the NHK broadcaster, as of now two people were said to be missing.

Over 450,000 homes in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures have remained without electricity as wind gusts topped over 160 kilometers per hour in some areas, the broadcaster said.

The country's authorities have issued evacuation orders for more than 120,000 people in central and western Japan as well as on northern Hokkaido island.

On Monday alone, airline companies canceled over 200 domestic flights.

The typhoon is moving in the northeastern direction at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour and is expected to pass through western, central and northeastern regions of Honshu on Monday. Then the typhoon will go in the direction of the Kuril Islands.