Pyongyang Ready to Ensure Peace, Security in Northeast Asia With Beijing

"We highly appreciate support of the Chinese side for the efforts made by North Korea aimed at easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, we are ready to continue making joint efforts with the Chinese side to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and ensure peace and security in Northeast Asia," the North Korean foreign minister said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
He also expressed Beijing's readiness to gradually promote contacts with North Korea in all spheres and maintain a positive trend in the development of bilateral relations.
The two diplomats held a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly, which is currently underway in New York.
