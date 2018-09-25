Only 10% of South Koreans Disapprove of Kim's Visit to Seoul - Poll

According to a poll conducted by the Hankook Research company for South Korea's KBS TV channel, 10.3 percent of respondents felt negative about the idea of Kim visiting the South Korean capital.
With regard to the most recent inter-Korean summit, though 83.4 percent of respondents assessed it as positive, 12.3 percent felt the opposite.
Those aged 19-29 were the most skeptical group, with 48.7 percent of them saying that denuclearization will be achieved, and 49.2 percent feeling the opposite.
Those aged 19-29 were the most skeptical group, with 48.7 percent of them saying that denuclearization will be achieved, and 49.2 percent feeling the opposite.
The survey was carried out from September 21 to September 22 among 1,000 people.
On September 18-20, Moon and Kim held their third summit in 2018 so far, which resulted in Kim's pledge to close North Korean missile test range in Tongchang-ri and completely disassemble its nuclear facilities in Yongbyon. The two sides have also agreed to establish a joint commission set to promote mutual trust and to cease large-scale artillery exercises and military flights near the demilitarized zone between the countries.
