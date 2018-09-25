Only 10% of South Koreans Disapprove of Kim's Visit to Seoul - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Support among South Korean citizens for a possible visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Seoul stands at 87.4 percent, a fresh poll revealed a week after South Korean President Moon Jae-in traveled to Pyongyang for the 3rd inter-Korean summit this year.

According to a poll conducted by the Hankook Research company for South Korea's KBS TV channel, 10.3 percent of respondents felt negative about the idea of Kim visiting the South Korean capital.

With regard to the most recent inter-Korean summit, though 83.4 percent of respondents assessed it as positive, 12.3 percent felt the opposite.

© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man Pompeo Says Now Not Time to Ease Pressure on North Korea

The poll further revealed that 55 percent of those surveyed believed that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula would progress in compliance with the agreement reached by the two leaders during their recent meeting. Respondents aged from 40 to 49 appeared to have been most optimistic about the possibility of denuclearization, which 69.7 percent of people from this age group holding this belief.

Those aged 19-29 were the most skeptical group, with 48.7 percent of them saying that denuclearization will be achieved, and 49.2 percent feeling the opposite.

A total of 58.8 percent of respondents qualified the inter-Korean relations as the sphere in which Moon's administration had achieved the most success.

The survey was carried out from September 21 to September 22 among 1,000 people.

On September 18-20, Moon and Kim held their third summit in 2018 so far, which resulted in Kim's pledge to close North Korean missile test range in Tongchang-ri and completely disassemble its nuclear facilities in Yongbyon. The two sides have also agreed to establish a joint commission set to promote mutual trust and to cease large-scale artillery exercises and military flights near the demilitarized zone between the countries.