14:04 GMT +325 September 2018
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold their hands after watching the mass games performance of The Glorious Country at May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Unification flag symbol at top centre.

    Only 10% of South Koreans Disapprove of Kim's Visit to Seoul - Poll

    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    Asia & Pacific
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Support among South Korean citizens for a possible visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Seoul stands at 87.4 percent, a fresh poll revealed a week after South Korean President Moon Jae-in traveled to Pyongyang for the 3rd inter-Korean summit this year.

    According to a poll conducted by the Hankook Research company for South Korea's KBS TV channel, 10.3 percent of respondents felt negative about the idea of Kim visiting the South Korean capital.

    With regard to the most recent inter-Korean summit, though 83.4 percent of respondents assessed it as positive, 12.3 percent felt the opposite.

    In this April 18, 2018 photo, North Korean soldiers march as a South Korean soldier, center, stands guard during a press tour at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea
    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    Pompeo Says Now Not Time to Ease Pressure on North Korea
    The poll further revealed that 55 percent of those surveyed believed that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula would progress in compliance with the agreement reached by the two leaders during their recent meeting. Respondents aged from 40 to 49 appeared to have been most optimistic about the possibility of denuclearization, which 69.7 percent of people from this age group holding this belief.

    Those aged 19-29 were the most skeptical group, with 48.7 percent of them saying that denuclearization will be achieved, and 49.2 percent feeling the opposite.

    READ MORE: S Korea's Moon Hopes US Will Resume Talks With North as Kim Ready for New Summit

    A TV screen shows a satellite image of North Korea's Sohae launch site, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    North Korea Can’t Abandon Its Nuclear Weapons - Scholar
    A total of 58.8 percent of respondents qualified the inter-Korean relations as the sphere in which Moon's administration had achieved the most success.

    The survey was carried out from September 21 to September 22 among 1,000 people.

    On September 18-20, Moon and Kim held their third summit in 2018 so far, which resulted in Kim's pledge to close North Korean missile test range in Tongchang-ri and completely disassemble its nuclear facilities in Yongbyon. The two sides have also agreed to establish a joint commission set to promote mutual trust and to cease large-scale artillery exercises and military flights near the demilitarized zone between the countries.

