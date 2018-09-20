OMG: Jet Airways Forgets to Maintain Cabin Pressure, Travelers Bleed

Passengers on board a Jet Airways flight suffered nose and ear bleeds soon after takeoff from Mumbai as the cabin crew allegedly forgot to switch on the system that maintains the air pressure inside the aircraft.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Jet Airways flight 9W 697, which took off from India's financial capital Mumbai towards Jaipur, had to return to the runway soon after taking off as some of its passengers started bleeding from their noses and ears. The incident became news in no time when one of the passengers Darshak Hathi tweeted a video of the panic and commotion inside the aircraft.

A preliminary inquiry confirmed that the passengers got sick as the crew had forgotten to switch on the cabin air pressure system. There was complete confusion at the Mumbai airport as the ground staffs were not aware of the emergency landing, reports suggested.

The passengers are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. According to the DGCA (director of civil aAviation), the crew of the flight has been taken off duty and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated an investigation into the incident.

"Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken cognizance of the incident in flight 9w 697 earlier today and has requested DGCA to file its report immediately on the issue. The crew is being de-rostered. Of the 166 people on board, 33 were affected and have been given treatment," Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.