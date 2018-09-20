OMG: Jet Airways Forgets to Maintain Cabin Pressure, Travelers Bleed

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Jet Airways flight 9W 697, which took off from India's financial capital Mumbai towards Jaipur, had to return to the runway soon after taking off as some of its passengers started bleeding from their noses and ears. The incident became news in no time when one of the passengers Darshak Hathi tweeted a video of the panic and commotion inside the aircraft.
— Darshak Hathi (@DarshakHathi) September 20, 2018
— Melissa Tixeira (@MelissaTixeira) September 20, 2018
— Melissa Tixeira (@MelissaTixeira) September 20, 2018
"Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken cognizance of the incident in flight 9w 697 earlier today and has requested DGCA to file its report immediately on the issue. The crew is being de-rostered. Of the 166 people on board, 33 were affected and have been given treatment," Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.
— Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) September 20, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)