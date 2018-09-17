Register
18 September 2018
    Daesh fighters in Afghanistan

    Number of Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan Could Grow to 10,000 - Envoy to UN

    © Photo : Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
    Asia & Pacific
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Islamic State terrorist organization (Daesh) is on the rise in war-torn Afghanistan, and the group's numbers could soon grow to up to 10,000 members in the country, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia warned during a Security Council meeting on Monday.

    "At the focus of our close attention is a surge of terrorist activity by the Afghan wing of ISIL [Daesh terror group*], whose ranks are growing largely due to foreign fighters with battlefield experience in Syria and Iraq," Nebenzia said. "According to our information, the number of ISIL adherents may reach 10,000 individuals."

    In this October 23, 2016 image, a US military helicopter is seen flying toward Bagram airbase from Kabul, Afghanistan.
    © AFP 2018 / Thomas WATKINS
    Five People Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Afghanistan - Reports
    Nebenzia noted that Russia is troubled by the Daesh’s attempts to reach an agreement with the Taliban and other organizations in an effort to coordinate operations. Contacts have strengthened between Daesh and representatives of the Islamic Turkistan movement, he added.

    Nebenzia also said that it is necessary to proactively leverage the UN Security Council’s sanctions mechanisms, and pointed out that Russia advocates for additional barriers to preempt terrorist activity in the country by targeting individual and entities complicit in Daesh operations.

    The fight against Daesh in Afghanistan would be far more effective if regional and international efforts were brought together, Nebenzia said.

    Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and against Daesh.

    *Daesh is a terror organization banned in Russia, US and many other countries.

    United Nations, Daesh, Vassily Nebenzia, Afghanistan
    Votre message a été envoyé!
