Twenty People Injured in Train Derailing Incident in Pakistan - Reports (PHOTOS)

The incident occurred on September 16 between the cities of Attock and Mianwali, the Geo News broadcaster reported, citing a Pakistan Railways spokesperson.
According to the railway company, eight train cars came off the rails.
15 injured as train derails near #Mianwali #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GergBxHJ1Y— Busra (@busrasd1) 16 сентября 2018 г.
A search and rescue operation is being carried out at the scene, train traffic in the area of the incident is suspended.
Train accident near Jand (dstt attock). #Rescue1122 staff is busy in evacuating victims. Many prayers for victims & rescuers. @ShkhRasheed @pakistanrail #PakRailways pic.twitter.com/OVSkY1hw9w— Amazing Awais (@AwaisSpeakss) 16 сентября 2018 г.
The accident causes have not yet been reported.
