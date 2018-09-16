Twenty People Injured in Train Derailing Incident in Pakistan - Reports (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 20 people were injured after a passenger train, which followed from the Pakistani city of Karachi to Peshawar, derailed, the Geo News broadcaster reported Sunday.

The incident occurred on September 16 between the cities of Attock and Mianwali, the Geo News broadcaster reported, citing a Pakistan Railways spokesperson.

According to the railway company, eight train cars came off the rails.

​A search and rescue operation is being carried out at the scene, train traffic in the area of the incident is suspended.

The accident causes have not yet been reported.