Register
02:10 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Coca-Cola

    Pakistani Supreme Court Summons Major Western Water Company CEOs

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 51

    Western companies that pump Pakistani water include multinational corporate giants Coca-Cola, Pepsico and Nestle.

    In a suo motu (‘on its own initiative') action, Pakistan's Chief Judge Mian Saqib Nisar summoned the CEOs of major western beverage companies who pump Pakistani water for their profitable products. The judge said that the summons is aimed at determining the exploitation of natural resources in the country, which is facing drought conditions.

    The judge took action on Friday while hearing a case pertaining to environmental issues facing the Katas Raj Temples in Punjab. Justice Nisar has asked for data regarding the water usage of the companies, including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle and Gourmet.

    The judge, who leads a two-member panel along with his colleague Justice Ijazul Ahsan, inquired of provincial Advocate Generals and the nation's Attorney General how much water is being used by the companies, Hamari Web reported.

    In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Indian and Pakistani flags are lowered during a daily retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint border check post of Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, India
    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill, file
    US Willing to Support India, Pakistan in Resumption of Bilateral Dialogue – Trump Official
    Chief Judge Nisar also issued an inquiry to the CEOs of the companies regarding what payment is being made for the water as well as overall corporate income during the past five years.

    "They are extracting water and selling it, someone should tell whether these companies are paying for it or not," Nisar said. The judge also said the court will see "whether the mineral water (sold by those companies) even has minerals in it or not."

    The chief justice remarked that western companies extracting valuable water from Pakistan must meet with government representatives and decide an appropriate payment rate. Those companies should not be allowed to increase the price of water, Justice Ijazul Ahsan noted.

    Justice Nisar emphasised that water in the thirsty, arid nation is "more expensive than gold."

    "We will not allow the theft of water under any condition," the top judge declared.

    The Chief Judge asked local governments whether an alternative scheme of water supply had yet been developed for cement factories located in the vicinity of the temple complex. The Punjab local government secretary told the court that they had finalized a formula on determining the price of water, tying it to cubic feet of use, Pakistani Tribune reports.

    18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu on November 26, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / NARENDRA SHRESTHA / POOL
    India’s Anti-Pakistan Diplomacy Goes Awry; Nepal, Thailand Skip Military Drill
    Katas Raj, a complex of ancient temples build around a sacred pond, came into the spotlight over the last year when its pools ran dry, an event attributed to the establishment of cement factories in the area.

    National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) research determined that usage of water in the area for any commercial activity is unsustainable.

    At the time, Judge Nisar said that the government must take action against the companies and that he would take the matter into his own hands if lawmakers would not.

    In July 2018, the case was reopened by Nisar due to government inaction, Pakistan Today reported.

    Related:

    India’s Anti-Pakistan Diplomacy Goes Awry; Nepal, Thailand Skip Military Drill
    Stop Terrorism Before Reaching Out for Talks - Indian Army to Pakistan
    Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Alleged Killing of Villager at Border
    Analyst on US Aid Cuts to Pakistan: Whatever Leverage US Had on Pakistan Is Gone
    Pakistan Slams US Aid Cuts: 'It Was Our Money' for Losses in War on Terror
    US Cuts $300 Million in Aid to Pakistan Over Failure to Tackle Terrorists
    Interpol Rejects Pakistan's Request to Arrest ex-President Musharraf - Official
    Tags:
    natural resources, water, subpoena, PepsiCo, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Saqib Nisar, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse