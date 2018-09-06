South Korean Envoy Reveals When Third Inter-Korean Summit to Be Held

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The third inter-Korean summit will be held on September 18-20 September in North Korea, the special envoy of the South Korean president Moon Jae-in said Thursday.

Earlier, media reported that the envoy from Seoul met in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and handed him the message from president Moon.

"First, the South and the North agreed to hold a South-North Korean summit in Pyongyang between Sept. 18-20, and to hold high-level negotiations early next week to prepare for the summit," Chung Eui-yong said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Moon and Kim held two bilateral meetings earlier this year, in April and in May.

Previous month, officials from the North and South Korea began their talks on preparations for the planned high-level bilateral summit on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, media reported.

Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un held two bilateral meetings earlier this year amid burgeoning diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula.

During their historic summit in Panmunjom in late April, the South Korean President promised to visit Pyongyang for a meeting in fall.