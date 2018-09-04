Japan's Authorities Recommend Evacuation of Over 300000 People Over Jebi Typhoon

The authorities recommended evacuation of 287,000 people in the port city of Kobe and 90,000 people in the city of Hiroshima.
Japan has already cancelled 632 flights in the central and southwestern parts of the country over the approaching typhoon. The flights are primarily cancelled at the airports of the cities of the Kansai region such as Osaka and Kobe.
READ MORE: Death Toll in Japan's Severe Typhoon Hits 100 — Authorities
Previously, the Pacific Ocean Typhoon Jebi is slated to make landfall near Honshu. Weather officials in Japan had issued flood, landslide and high-wave warnings to areas of Japan devastated by deadly flooding earlier this year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)