At Least 5 People Dead, 16 Missing in Floods in Southeastern China - Authorities

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Five people have died and another 16 have gone missing as a result of a flood in the Chinese southeastern county of Malipo that hit the region on Sunday, local authorities said.

The floods were caused by torrential rains that started in the county on Saturday night. According to the authorities, another five people have been injured during the flood as of 17:00 local time (09:00 GMT). As a result of the disaster, electricity supplies and road traffic were disrupted, a number of houses collapsed and roads subsided.

Local authorities deployed emergency response resources and continue to carry out rescue operations in the disaster-hit area.

The disaster followed similar massive floods in northwestern Chinese Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which killed at least 20 people in August, also ruining 8,700 buildings and damaged roads and railways in the area.