Police Looking for 2 Witnesses to Testify at Kim Jong-nam Murder Trial - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysian police are tracking down two Indonesian women to appear as witnesses in the ongoing trial over the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Star newspaper reported.

The two women were identified as Raisa Rinda Salma, 24, and Dessy Meyrisinta, 33, the Star newspaper reported, adding that their last known address was given as the Flamingo Hotel in Ampang, a town on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. However, the women could not be contacted.

The two women, along with four North Koreans, who are at large, are charged with "common intention" to kill Kim. The women pleaded not guilty, insisting that they believed they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show when they attacked Kim. The prosecution insists that the pair were well-trained assassins.

In mid-August, a Malaysian court ruled that it had enough evidence against Indonesian national Siti Aisyah, 26, and Vietnamese citizen Doan Thi Huong, 29, charged with killing Kim Jong-nam , and ordered the pair to enter their defense.

On February 13, 2017, Kim, traveling by the name of Kim Chol, was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, before boarding a flight to Macau, where he resided with his family in exile. Malaysian investigators suspect that he was killed with the VX nerve agent. The substance is listed as a chemical weapon in the Chemical Weapons Convention and classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.