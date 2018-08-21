Japan, Sri Lanka Agree to Boost Maritime Security Cooperation

Japan and Sri Lanka have agreed to further enhance maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean. The understanding was reached during a meeting between the visiting Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. Japan has also pledged assistance to develop Sri Lanka's maritime security. This is the first-ever visit by a Japanese Defense Minister to Sri Lanka.
Held bilateral discussions with the touring Defence Minister of #Japan, Hon. Itsunori Onodera at the Ministry of #Defence.#lka #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/ovlmqhmSih— Ruwan Wijewardene (@RWijewardene) August 21, 2018
Meanwhile, the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force ship Ikazuchi has also arrived at Trincomalee Harbor. The ship is on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.
Japanese naval ship “Ikazuchi” arrived at the Trincomalee port in #SriLanka yesterday for a three-day goodwill visit. The ship belongs to Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, was welcomed in accordance with naval traditions on arrival. pic.twitter.com/gTDDbrfIxu— Prassanata (@Prsnnta) August 21, 2018
The Mission Commander of the ship Captain Royoko Azuma, along with other officers, paid a courtesy call on Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters and held cordial discussions focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation, a statement from the Sri Lankan Navy read.
During the three-day stay, the ship's crew is scheduled to take part in various activities to enhance mutual cooperation between the Japanese and Sri Lankan Navies.
