Register
03:31 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Reunion between Lee Keum-seom, 92, and her son, Ri Sang Chol, separated since the Korean War, at the Kumgang resort in North Korea, August 20, 2018

    Korean Families Separated by War Begin Three-Day Reunion (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © Twitter Screenshot
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    260

    A cross-border reunion between families divided by the Korean War is off to a heartwarming start, with families from both North and South Korea meeting for the first time in decades.

    From Monday to Wednesday, a group of 89 elderly and frail South Koreans will visit with North Korean family members in the Kumgang resort in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of the North. After that, another group of 83 North Koreans will visit with families in the Republic of Korea, as the South is officially known.

    ​During that time, the families are expected to get around 11 hours of face time together, Yonhap News Agency reported.

    South Koreans on a bus touch the bus window in their attempt to feel hands of their North Korean relatives as they bid farewell after the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea. (File)
    © AP Photo / Korea Pool Photo
    Dozens of Korean Families to Have Almost Week-Long Reunion - Reports

    Tears flowed freely in many of the reunions, with one meetup being between Lee Keum-seom, a 92-year-old mother who wound up in South Korea after the Korean War broke out in 1950, and her now-71-year-old son Ri Sang Chol, who has lived in the North all this time. He was four when they last saw one another.

    As they met, Lee asked her son: "How many children do you have? Do you have a son?"

    "I never imagined this day would come," she said, Sky News reported. "I didn't even know if he was alive or not."

    ​According to Yonhap, many of the participants, chosen from a pool of 57,000 potentials, are in their 70s and older, with less and less of the generation that lived through the war and the divide still living today.

    The war, when ended in an armistice agreement in 1953, killed nearly 10 percent of the Korean population, with nearly 5 million Koreans dying in the conflict, according to History.com. The armistice agreement created a heavily guarded Demilitarized Zone dividing the socialist North from the capitalist South. To this day, no permanent peace treaty exists, meaning normalizing cross-border relations (or reunification) is difficult at best.

    REFILE - ADDING NAME North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong who is leading a special delegation of South Korea's President, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    South Korea Seeks Reunification of Peninsula: Not in Line With US - Analyst

    ''We want the two Koreas to be reunified so badly," one participant said. "There would be nothing greater than to live together even for just one minute."

    The oldest participant this year, Baik Sung-kyu, is 101, and will meet his daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

    Related:

    North Korea Agrees to Allow UN Aviation Watchdog to Carry Out Checks - Reports
    Kim Jong-un Slams 'Brigandish' Proposed Additional Sanctions Against N. Korea
    South Korea Tries to Protect Its Companies Amid US Anti-Iran Sanctions - Reports
    US Imposes Fresh N Korea-Related Sanctions - Treasury
    'My Body is Not Your Porn': 'Molka' Sex Cam Crime Now Epidemic in South Korea
    Tags:
    family separation, Korean War, family reunions, crying, elderly, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse